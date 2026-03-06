Iran: Worshippers in Tehran rally after Friday prayers

In the Iranian capital, worshippers gathered near mosques before joining rallies that mixed religious observance with political messages. Some participants said they came to show support for the Islamic Republic during a week of heavy fighting. Airstrikes have repeatedly hit sites in Tehran, while Iranian officials say the country has launched ballistic missiles toward Israel in response. Among the crowd was Hassan Fathollahi, who attended prayers with his children. He said families were ready to stand behind the government despite the risks. His words echoed a broader message heard during the gathering, where speakers called for resistance against Israel and the United States. The fighting has now entered its seventh day. Israeli strikes have also targeted Beirut, while Iran continues to launch missiles in retaliation. American officials say the U.S. air campaign against Iran could intensify in the coming days.