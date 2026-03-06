New Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut suburb as civilians flee feared escalation

Lebanon saw heavy Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs late Thursday into Friday after an unprecedented evacuation order covering the whole Dahiyeh district. The Israeli army told residents to leave immediately and follow specific routes towards central Beirut or further north, warning them to save their lives. Within hours, traffic in the capital ground to a halt as thousands tried to leave the area. Cars packed the main roads out of the southern suburbs while families searched for shelter with relatives or in safer neighbourhoods. Hospitals in the district evacuated patients and staff as a precaution. At least eleven airstrikes hit the area overnight. Some explosions caused fires near a petrol station and sent thick smoke over residential buildings. No immediate casualties were confirmed from those specific strikes. The bombardment comes after Hezbollah launched missiles and drones towards Israel earlier in the week. Israel has since stepped up strikes across Lebanon. Lebanese authorities say the renewed conflict has already killed more than 120 people and displaced over 83,000.