Lebanon counts dead and wounded as Israeli airstrikes batter Beirut

Strikes hit the southern suburbs of the capital, areas often linked to Hezbollah. Residents fled damaged neighbourhoods, while schools closed and some public buildings were turned into emergency shelters. Lebanese authorities said at least 31 people were killed and around 149 injured in strikes on Beirut and other parts of the country between 2 and 3 March. Officials stressed that these figures are provisional and combine several locations. A clear toll for the Beirut strikes alone has not yet been published. Humanitarian groups distributed sleeping bags, winter clothes and mattresses to families seeking refuge in and around the city. At the same time, Hezbollah launched drones and missiles towards Israeli military sites, according to regional reports. For many in Beirut, the numbers remain uncertain. What is clear is the strain on hospitals, shelters and daily life as the conflict deepens.