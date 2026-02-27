Ramadan in Gaza marked by grief amid fragile ceasefire and ruins

As Ramadan enters its second week, many families observe the holy month displaced from their homes, while others still search for relatives believed to remain beneath the rubble. Palestinian families gathered at Al-Shifa Hospital after overnight Israeli drone strikes on February 26 killed several people, including police officers and civilians, according to local officials. Bodies wrapped in white shrouds were carried through crowded courtyards, a familiar scene despite a fragile ceasefire in place since late 2025. Hospitals continue to receive casualties, reinforcing fears that stability remains elusive after months of war and displacement. The UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned that continued military operations and displacement risk permanently reshaping Palestinian communities, allegations Israel rejects, saying its actions target militant groups.