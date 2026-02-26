Japan tests AI robot monk ‘Buddharoid’ to guide Buddhist faithful

Japan is testing how artificial intelligence could enter religious life after researchers introduced an AI powered robot monk at a temple in Kyoto. The humanoid, known as Buddharoid, appeared before reporters wearing a simple grey robe and speaking in a calm voice about Buddhist teachings. Developed by Kyoto University, the robot combines AI conversation tools with human like movement. It can walk, gesture and respond to personal questions drawn from Buddhist scriptures. During a demonstration, it advised a journalist struggling with anxiety to slow down and observe thoughts rather than follow them. Researchers say such machines could help address Japan’s shortage of monks as the population ages, while raising questions about the role of technology in spiritual practice.