Merz tours Forbidden City during key China trade discussions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to China continues with a tour of Beijing’s Forbidden City on Thursday, a symbolic stop during talks focused on trade and global tensions. Merz said Germany and Europe want a partnership with China that is balanced and reliable. His visit comes as Beijing looks for allies against renewed US tariffs. European leaders are seeking investment from Chinese firms while also urging Beijing to curb industrial overcapacity that affects sectors such as electric vehicles and solar panels. Germany’s trade deficit with China has widened sharply in recent years, a trend Merz called unhealthy. He also stressed that crises such as the war in Ukraine cannot be addressed without China’s involvement.