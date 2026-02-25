Welcome to Africanews

Iran faces renewed student protests in Tehran as new semester begins

Videos shared on 24 February show gatherings at several universities, with students chanting slogans heard during the nationwide unrest that peaked in January. On Tuesday, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said students have the right to protest but must understand the country’s red lines. Her remarks mark the first official response to the renewed campus rallies. The protests follow a deadly crackdown earlier this year and come as Iran faces pressure from the United States over its nuclear programme. The mood on campuses reflects wider frustration that has not fully faded.

