Kyiv region mourns four years of invasion as battles rage in the east

Ukraine gathered in the Kyiv region to mark four years since Russia’s full scale invasion. In Irpin and Bucha, towns once occupied and scarred by fighting, residents lit candles and held memorials. Olena Ponomariova, who lost a 24 year old family friend, said she wishes she could erase the memories. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has not broken Ukraine and promised to seek a just peace accepted by Ukrainians. Moscow admitted its goals are not fully met and fighting continues. Russian forces control about 20 percent of Ukraine, with heavy battles in the east. Talks led by the United States remain stalled over territory and security guarantees.