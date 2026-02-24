New York buried in nearly 60 centimetres of snow as Manhattan falls silent

Central Park recorded the city’s largest snowfall in over a decade. A travel ban kept most cars off the roads, while buses and ambulances moved slowly with snow chains. Schools closed across the city, and children filled the parks instead. In Central Park, families sledged and built snowmen. Mayor Zohran Mamdani reported zero outdoor deaths among the homeless, crediting emergency outreach and added shelter capacity. Non-essential traffic was halted, subways ran with delays, and icy roads complicated travel. Some residents skied down empty streets. Others grabbed shovels, wary that melting snow would soon turn to ice. For a day, even Times Square felt still.