Verona protesters say Italy’s winter Olympics waste public money

The group, under the banner Olympics No Thanks, questioned the use of public funds and the long term value of new venues. Activists argued that billions of euros could have supported health or schools instead. Organisers say the event runs on certified renewable electricity, supplied by Enel through guarantee of origin certificates. Critics reply that such tools do not change Italy’s overall energy mix. The protest remained peaceful and eased by the evening.

Italy Milano-Cortina 2026 Protests Sustainability renewable energy public money

