Germany : From Trump to Putin, Cologne’s Rose Monday floats skewer world leaders

Revellers walked beside floats mocking leaders from Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin, proving that carnival here is also a space for comment. Many say humour makes politics easier to approach. The sharpest designs come from sculptor Jacques Tilly, whose work has even drawn legal threats from abroad. His papier-mache scenes sit alongside local targets, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Bavaria’s Markus Söder. With flowers and sweets raining down, the parade keeps its playful core. But beneath the costumes, Cologne’s carnival still reflects how Germans process serious news together.