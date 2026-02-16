Russia marks Navalny grave anniversary amid poison test fallout

As mourners laid flowers, foreign diplomats stood alongside them in a rare public show of support. Lyudmila Navalnaya said the family was still waiting for clear answers about her son’s death. Embassy representatives from Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Latvia attended the gathering, despite concerns over personal safety. Over the weekend, several European governments said lab tests confirmed poisoning with a rare toxin linked to dart frogs. They argue it does not occur naturally in Russia. Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, died in an Arctic penal colony in 2024 while serving a long sentence he called political. Authorities deny wrongdoing and cite natural causes. For many here, the questions remain.