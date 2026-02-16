North Korea opens homes for troops killed in Ukraine

State media showed Kim Jong Un touring Saeppyol Street with his daughter, meeting relatives and promising to honour what he called young martyrs. The images cannot be independently verified, a common limit with official reporting. In recent months, the government has stepped up tributes to troops sent abroad, with memorials and museum projects. Analysts see a push to strengthen unity at home, as Pyongyang deepens its alignment with Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service estimates around 6,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded.