Brazil’s iconic carnival opens in Rio with Carmelitas street party

The Carmelitas street parade brought crowds into Santa Teresa on Friday, following a steep route beneath the Carmelite Convent of Santa Teresa overlooking Rio de Janeiro. Accompanied by samba bands, revellers moved uphill through the historic district, marking one of the first major street events of the carnival season. Organisers scheduled a second, smaller procession for Saturday morning, aimed at local residents before larger blocos take over the city in the days ahead. The Carmelitas group takes its name from the nearby Convento de Santa Teresa and a local tale of a nun who once slipped out to join the party. To help her blend in, dancers wear habits and march beside a giant doll dressed the same. Started in the 1990s by locals inspired by gatherings at Parque das Ruínas, Carmelitas now draws thousands.