Japan: Akiba Festival draws crowds despite winter cold

The event began with a slow uphill parade. Performers dressed as samurai and old-style firefighters marched to drums and flutes, while a golden portable shrine swayed through the crowd. At a local shrine, two men threw a seven-metre ornamental pole high into the air, catching it again with steady timing. Each toss drew applause from onlookers wrapped in coats and scarves. Born from centuries-old beliefs in protection against fire, the Akiba Festival began as a religious gathering centred on Akiba Jinja Shrine. Now over 200 years old, it has become one of Kochi’s leading festivals, preserving its original purpose: praying for resilience in a region long shaped by natural risk.

Japan Kochi Traditional celebrations Culture Winter Festival

