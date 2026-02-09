Chad’s Saharan cultures festival brings together desert nations

For seven days, dancers, musicians and craftspeople from dozens of communities across the Sahara meet there, with Niger as guest of honour alongside groups from Mali, Morocco, Mauritania and Burkina Faso. The programme mixes concerts, parades and camel races, with more than 400 dromedaries taking part. Visitors can also see local crafts and taste regional food, from camel milk to traditional dishes. Beyond the shows, organisers want to highlight desert heritage, tourism and cooperation between southern countries. After 10 years, the festival has become a rare meeting point for Saharan cultures and shared futures.