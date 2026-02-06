Spain searches for missing woman as Storm Leonardo floods south

Spain is still searching for a 45-year-old woman who was swept away by a swollen river in Malaga while trying to rescue her dog, as Storm Leonardo continues to hit the south. Police have deployed air and canine teams, while thousands of residents across Andalusia have been evacuated. In Cadiz, Grazalema was cleared after water pushed up through floors and cracked walls. Engineers are now checking building foundations. Dozens of roads remain closed, and rivers have burst their banks in several areas. Rain eased on Friday, but forecasters warn another storm, Marta, could arrive this weekend, raising fears of fresh floods on already saturated ground.