Meet the Viral “Sad Horse” Taking Over China’s Lunar New Year

China is seeing a rush on horse-themed decorations at Yiwu International Trade Market in Zhejiang as Lunar New Year approaches. Among the best sellers is the “crying horse”, a plush toy born from a factory mistake that left its face looking tearful. The error turned it into a Douyin hit, with millions of views. Young shoppers have embraced the sad-looking horse as a quiet joke about work stress, while factories in Yiwu have added new production lines to meet demand. Some buyers even pair it with a normal version, keeping the “sad horse” at work and the “happy horse” at home. With the Year of the Fire Horse starting on 17 February, the viral toy has become an unlikely symbol of the season.