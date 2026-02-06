Portugal hit by worst floods in decades as Storm Marta looms

Emergency teams patrolled Alcacer do Sal by boat, rescuing residents after the seventh storm to hit the Iberian Peninsula this year. A 78-year-old woman was taken to safety as the Sado river overflowed, pushing water through the town centre. One death has been confirmed nationwide. The country is still recovering from last week’s storms, which killed five people and cut power to tens of thousands. Authorities issued their highest flood alert for the Tagus near Santarem, calling it the worst threat in almost 30 years. A new storm, called Marta, is set to hit Portugal on Saturday, bringing heavy rain, winds up to 120 km/h and waves reaching 13 metres. Weather alerts are in place as flood-hit areas brace for renewed river overflows. Scientists say climate change is making such extreme weather more frequent and intense.