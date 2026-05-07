South Sudan's President Kiir fires army chief and finance minister

More changes at the top of South Sudan’s government on Wednesday as President Salva Kiir fired the country’s army chief and a finance minister who’d been in office for less than three months, Reuters news agency reported.

General Paul Nang had been head of the military since October but was under scrutiny over the nation’s worsening security situation. According to local media, he’s been replaced by General Santino Deng Wol. A close ally of Kiir, Wol previously held the post from 2020 to 2024.

The former finance minister, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, only took office on 23 February.

At the end of April, Kiir sacked the foreign minister and the head of the country’s internal security bureau. Earlier in the month, he dismissed the speaker and deputy speaker of parliament.

Analysts say the president’s frequent reshuffles are part of an attempt to maintain a grip on power amid ongoing instability and speculation over his eventual successor.

South Sudan has faced repeated delays in implementing a 2018 peace agreement that ended the country’s five year civil war. Under the deal, Kiir has the authority to appoint and dismiss top officials at both national and state levels.

After years of delays, the country is expected to hold elections in December. If the process goes ahead, it would mark the first national polls since the country gained independence from Sudan 15 years ago.