Salva Kiir faces nepotism backlash after appointing daughter to top post

FILE - South Sudan President Salva Kiir addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 21, 2023.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

South Sudan

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is facing accusations of nepotism after appointing his daughter to a top government post.

Adut Salva Kiir has been named Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programmes, a job formerly occupied by the current vice president.  

Analysts say the move is part of Kiir’s broader efforts to consolidate power and create a political dynasty.  

Adut Kiir has never before held a government job but has been engaged in humanitarian work through her non-profit Adut Salva Kiir Foundation. In her new post, she will serve as one of the president’s closest aides.  

Speaking on Radio Tamazuj on Wednesday, policy analyst James Boboya said her appointment is a step towards what he called “inheritance governance,” where leaders try to centralise power and redistribute resources within a small inner circle.  

Civil society groups have urged Adut Kiir to prioritise the public good and rise above family interests.  

