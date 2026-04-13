Malawi's former finance minister arrested for corruption as post-election crackdown continues

Malawian police arrested the former finance minister Sunday on suspicion of money laundering and abuse of office, in the latest move in a widening post-election crackdown on former senior officials.

Simplex Chithyola, the leader of the opposition in the current parliament, handed himself to police after hearing he was sought by investigators, his lawyer George Kadzipatike said, confirming to AFP the charges against his client.

Chithyola was finance minister between 2023 and 2025 in the government of ex-president Lazarus Chakwera that was replaced in September elections dominated by soaring costs of living in the southern African country.

Figures linked to the former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration have come under legal scrutiny in a series of investigations into alleged corruption and financial misconduct during its term.

Chithyola had drawn public attention for conspicuous displays of wealth in his unsuccessful campaign for the position of MCP secretary general.

At least eight former cabinet ministers or high-ranking MCP-era figures have been detained or questioned by authorities, according to an AFP tally.They include former presidential and cabinet secretary Colleen Zamba and the ex-ministers of trade, local government, information and agriculture.

Sosten Gwengwe, who preceded Chithyola as finance minister, was also detained and released on bail.

While authorities have yet to disclose full details of the cases, the arrests point to efforts by the administration of President Peter Mutharika to revisit decisions and transactions by its predecessor.

Police have not indicated when Chithyola will appear in court. The former minister has not publicly commented on the charges.