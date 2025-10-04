Peter Mutharika was sworn in as Malawi's comeback President at 85

Peter Mutharika was inaugurated as Malawi’s president on Saturday, marking a stunning political comeback for the 85-year-old who previously led the southern African nation from 2014 to 2020. His return to power, following a decisive electoral victory, places him at the helm of a country grappling with a severe economic emergency.

Mutharika secured 56% of the vote in the September 16 election, soundly defeating incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, who garnered 33%.

The win represents a reversal of fortune for Mutharika, who lost the presidency after the 2019 election was nullified by courts due to irregularities.

Speaking before thousands at Kamuzu Stadium, he acknowledged the nation's profound challenges.

Inheriting a "man-made" economic crisis

The new president inherits a nation in distress. Malawi, one of the world's least developed countries, is plagued by rising inflation and critical shortages of fuel and foreign exchange.

Mutharika directly blamed the previous administration, stating, "Our nation is in crisis... This is a man-made crisis."

He pledged to "fix this country" through hard work, promising to combat corruption and seek international investment rather than aid.

His tenure will be defined by his ability to navigate these intersecting crises of the economy and climate.