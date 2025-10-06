Malawi's President Mutharika moves swiftly to appoint partial cabinet

Just a day after his inauguration, Malawi's newly elected President Arthur Peter Mutharika has begun assembling his administration, naming a partial cabinet that brings back experienced figures to tackle the nation's severe economic challenges.

A statement from the president's office confirmed several critical posts. Economist and former banker Joseph Mwanamvekha has been reappointed as Finance Minister, a role he held from 2016 to 2020.

In a move signaling continuity in foreign policy, George Chaponda returns as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mutharika also solidified his electoral alliance by appointing Enock Chihana of the Alliance for Democracy as the Second Vice President.

Further reinforcing his security team, Lt. Gen. George Jafu was named head of the Malawi Defense Force and Richard Luhanga as the new police chief.

Steering through economic headwinds

The appointments come with immediate pressure to address Malawi's deepening economic crisis.

The new Finance Minister, Mwanamvekha, inherits a daunting list of problems, including critical foreign exchange shortages, rampant fuel scarcity, and a currency in freefall.

These issues have led to soaring living costs and a constrained business environment, presenting the most urgent test for Mutharika's administration as it works to stabilize the economy.

A political comeback amid scrutiny

The swift cabinet formation follows Mutharika's landslide electoral victory last month, which marked a dramatic political comeback after he lost the presidency in 2020.

While he is credited with lowering inflation and improving infrastructure during his first term from 2014 to 2020, his previous administration was also clouded by allegations of cronyism.

The return of several former ministers is likely to draw scrutiny from opponents as the 85-year-old leader works to assemble his full cabinet and deliver on his promises to "fix this country."