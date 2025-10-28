Madagascar's military-led government names mostly civilian cabinet

Madagascar's military-led government on Tuesday appointed a cabinet made up mostly of civilian ministers, and includes several prominent critics of ousted president Andry Rajoelina.

New military ruler, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president on Friday, after taking control of the country earlier this month following weeks of youth-led protests that forced out his predecessor .

Randrianirina has said that a committee led by the military will rule for up to two years alongside a transitional government until new elections can be organised.

Only 4 of the 29 cabinet members are military or paramilitary officers. They were appointed to the ministries of the armed forces, public security, land planning, and the gendarmerie.

Last week, businessman and consultant Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo was named as Madagascar’s new prime minister.

Tuesday’s appointments mark a key moment in the country's political turmoil as the military consolidates power.

The new government will be tasked with addressing the chronic power and water shortages that triggered the protests, as well as broader economic challenges.

Rajoelina, who was impeached by lawmakers after he fled abroad, has refused to step down while in exile, despite the High Constitutional Court ratifying the new government.

There was no immediate reaction to the cabinet appointments from the protesters.