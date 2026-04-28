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IMF approves new $266 million funding deal for Liberia

A man stands on a bank of trash at the edge of the Mesurado River in the Happy Corner community of Monrovia, Liberia Wednesday, May 30, 2007   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rebecca Blackwell/AP2007
By Rédaction Africanews

Liberia

The International Monetary Fund has approved 266 million US dollars for Liberia under a new 21-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility, aimed at helping the country strengthen its economy against climate-related shocks.

The IMF also completed the third review of Liberia’s Extended Credit Facility programme, unlocking an immediate disbursement of 26.49 million dollars. That brings total disbursements under the programme to nearly 106 million dollars.

Liberia’s economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2025, driven largely by mining, and the IMF says growth is expected to remain strong despite worsening global conditions and rising uncertainty.

The Fund says Liberia has made progress on reforms and restored fiscal sustainability, but warns that risks remain, including high oil prices and reduced bilateral assistance.

Key priorities going forward include boosting domestic revenue, improving infrastructure, restructuring weak banks, strengthening financial regulation, and tackling governance challenges.

The IMF says the new facility will also support Liberia’s climate adaptation efforts, help mobilise external financing, and strengthen the country’s overall economic resilience.

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