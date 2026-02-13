Liberia: Supreme Court rules ex-minister Tweah not immune to prosecution

Liberia's supreme court has reaffirmed that former finance minister SamuelTweah and several ex-officials are not protected from prosecution under claims of national security council immunity.

Upholding an earlier decision it made in December 2025, move clears the way for one of country's most high profile corruption trials in recnt history.

Former justice minister Nyanti Tuan and former national security advisor Jefferson Karmoh are among those facing trial alongside Tweah.

Their charges include misuse of public money, economic sabotage and theft of propertyThe indictment claims that in September 2023, funds amounting to more than one billion dollars were funneled from the National Security Agency's account to FIA operational accounts and then withdrawn without proper authorisation.