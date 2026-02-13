Liberia: Supreme Court rules ex-minister Tweah not immune to prosecution

Liberia
Liberia's supreme court has reaffirmed that former finance minister SamuelTweah and several ex-officials are not protected from prosecution under claims of national security council immunity.
Upholding an earlier decision it made in December 2025, move clears the way for one of country's most high profile corruption trials in recnt history.
Former justice minister Nyanti Tuan and former national security advisor Jefferson Karmoh are among those facing trial alongside Tweah.
Their charges include misuse of public money, economic sabotage and theft of propertyThe indictment claims that in September 2023, funds amounting to more than one billion dollars were funneled from the National Security Agency's account to FIA operational accounts and then withdrawn without proper authorisation.
01:36
DRC, Liberia among five new non-permanent UN Security Council members
00:49
US judge tries to block deportation of Salvadorian native to Liberia
01:19
"Such good English": Trump compliments Liberian president, a native English speaker
01:09
Liberian president issues official apology to civil war victims
00:51
Liberia's former president William Tolbert symbolically reburied, 45 years after his murder
Go to video
US embassy in Monrovia tells visa applicants to make social media accounts 'public' for vetting