"Enough Is Enough": Liberians protest for justice, jobs, and accountability

Hundreds of Liberians flooded the streets of the capital on Thursday, chanting “enough is enough” and demanding accountability from President Joseph Boakai’s government. The demonstration, led by opposition figure Mulbah Morlu, marks the most visible protest since Boakai took office last year, promising reforms and better living conditions.

The protesters carried signs and voiced frustrations over unmet campaign promises, job losses, and the government’s failure to establish a long-promised war crimes court.

“I am very angry. This is why I am in the street today,” said Victoria Roberts, a local businesswoman.

“I am in the street to remind my government of their past promises that they made to we, the Liberian people. How can you say that you came to better the lives of the people, but then you came and took people from jobs? Is that what you call betterment?”

One of the protest's central demands is justice for victims of Liberia’s brutal civil wars. Protesters are calling for the creation of a war crimes tribunal to prosecute those responsible for atrocities committed between 1989 and 2003.

“We the motorcyclists, we want a war crimes court,” said Dougis Smith, an opposition supporter.

“The war crimes court should not be for Prince Johnson alone. ‘General Butt Naked’ needs to go to the war crimes court too.”

There is growing frustration that figures widely believed to have committed war crimes remain free or even active in political life.

Musu Dennis, another demonstrator, criticized President Boakai’s leadership so far, saying Liberians expected more from a man with decades of public service.

“Liberians voted for Joseph Boakai because he has 40 years experience. So he should start to use that 40 years experience for the Liberian people, not for him to come and put tension on the Liberian people. We are suffering. Let Joseph Boakai do the right thing.”

Protesters also denounced what they described as politically motivated firings and called for the restoration of the rule of law. The crowd, largely peaceful, was making its way toward the presidential palace to deliver a formal petition.

While no violence was reported, Monrovia’s usually bustling streets were quieter than normal, as many residents opted to stay home, fearing possible unrest.

President Boakai’s office has yet to respond publicly to the protest or its demands.