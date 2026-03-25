Food security concerns mount as Iran war hurts fertilizer trade

Rising costs of agricultural fertilizers, triggered by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, are threatening Africa's fragile food security.

The Strait of Hormuz connects major oil and fertilizer producers in the Middle East to markets around the world. Any disruption there quickly spreads across global supply chains.

Natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer production, has become more expensive since the war on Iran began on Feb. 28, pushing fertilizer prices even higher. In sub-Saharan Africa, the impact could be severe.

Countries like Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania, and Mozambique rely heavily on imported fertilizers -- much of it coming through this route. At the same time, fertilizer use across the region is already among the lowest in the world.

Farmers in Port Sudan, a port city on the Red Sea coast in eastern Sudan, are facing mounting uncertainty. With fertilizer prices rising and supplies tightening, many may be forced to cut back on planting. That could mean smaller harvests in the months ahead, and greater pressure on already fragile food systems.

"We are already struggling to afford fertilizer. If prices go higher or supplies stop, we won't be able to produce enough food," said Yaseen Ibnawf, a local farmer in Sudan.

For smallholder farmers, higher prices mean reduced usage, which often leads to lower crop yields.

An economist has warned of a "cascading crisis" as fertilizer becomes costly, increasing the risk of hunger.

"Supply disruptions, combined with rising energy costs, are making fertilizers unaffordable for vulnerable regions, increasing the risk of hunger and economic instability. Sudan can find alternative markets to sustain the production, but the rising cost will impact the supply and the agricultural output," said Mohamed Al-Nayer, an economic analyst.

Experts say that the consequences could extend beyond agriculture, affecting food prices, household incomes, and national economies.