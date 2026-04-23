DRC: first eurobond draws massive demand [Business Africa]

The Democratic Republic of Congo has made a remarkable entry into international financial markets. The country raised $1.25 billion in its first Eurobond issuance, with investor demand nearly four times greater than the amount sought.

This operation, carried out on terms considered competitive, reflects market confidence in the country's economic potential. A still-low debt level, at around 20% of GDP, the importance of strategic mineral resources such as cobalt and copper, and a favorable environment surrounding critical minerals all contributed to this enthusiasm.

The funds raised are intended to finance several infrastructure projects, including a new terminal at Kinshasa airport, roads, a ring road, and a hydroelectric power plant. The objective is to accelerate the country's modernization and support growth.

This success sends a strong signal for the DRC, even though questions remain regarding the transparency in the use of the funds and the long-term sustainability of this new debt.

African Banks: Record Profits Despite Disparities

The African banking sector has reached a historic milestone, with $107 billion in revenue recorded last year, according to McKinsey. This first-ever achievement places African banks among the most profitable in the world, with a return on equity of 19%, well above the global average.

This growth is driven by high interest margins, the rise of digital services, and the development of African players, in a context of the gradual withdrawal of several international banks.

However, this momentum remains concentrated: five countries,South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and Morocco,generate nearly 70% of the sector's revenue. And despite its performance, the African banking system remains exposed to economic risks, including inflation, public debt, and commodity price volatility.

Senegal: Agribusiness for Growth

The 15th International Exhibition of Agri-Food Industries and Technologies (SIAGRO), held in Dakar, highlighted the strategic role of agriculture and agribusiness in Africa's economic development.

Faced with global crises, participants emphasized the urgent need to strengthen food sovereignty. The exhibition also provided entrepreneurs with a platform to forge partnerships, find new markets, and stimulate innovation.

For the organizers, SIAGRO goes beyond trade by fostering connections between public and private stakeholders, particularly within the WAEMU region.

This 15th edition brought together 300 international delegates and 110 exhibitors from 11 countries.