South Africa coal phase-out delay could cause 32,000 deaths: report

Delaying the closure of South Africa’s coal-fired power plants could lead to up to 32,000 preventable deaths between 2026 and 2050, climate rights groups warned on Wednesday.

Coal provides 80% of South Africa’s power. Last year, the government approved extended operating dates for 14 coal plants, with two set to run until 2050.

The new report by Greenpeace, CREA and GroundWork says continued delays would cause thousands of premature deaths.

Pollution travels

Gauteng province — home to Pretoria and Johannesburg — has no state-owned coal plants, yet is projected to bear the largest burden, with 15,000 forecast deaths due to transboundary pollution from Mpumalanga, South Africa’s most polluted industrial zone.

Children hardest hit

The delay could also result in 41,000 pre-term births, 17,000 new childhood asthma cases, and 370 deaths among children under five, the report said.

“Coal’s true cost is being hidden in hospitals and in early graves,” said Greenpeace’s Cynthia Moyo.

‘A pandemic’

Residents of Middelburg in Mpumalanga described early-onset asthma, skin diseases and respiratory illnesses.

One mother was forced to send her one-year-old son away after doctors linked his breathing problems to pollution. “It is a pandemic for us,” she said.

Economic cost

The delay is estimated to cost South Africa’s economy 721 billion rand ($38 billion) in lost workdays and healthcare pressure.

A just energy transition deal with wealthy nations has stalled, worsened by the US withdrawal from climate commitments last year.