Pope Leo XIV praises Spain for its stance on Gaza, Iran, and Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has praised Spain for its stance on Gaza, Iran, and Ukraine, and for welcoming migrants, at the start of a weeklong state visit that marks the first papal trip to the country in fifteen years.

Speaking at a reception at Madrid's royal palace, the Pope expressed his gratitude for the country's faithful adherence to international law and multilateralism, which he said is reflected in an active commitment to peace.

The visit comes at a time of political polarisation for the country, with the ruling Socialist Party facing criticism over immigration policies and internal corruption scandals.

The trip is also taking place under the shadow of the clergy sexual abuse crisis, and the Vatican confirmed that the Pope will meet with survivors as the Spanish Church reconsiders decades of abuse and cover-ups.

Leo XIV has already met with the Spanish royals, and later he will deliver a historic address to both chambers of the parliament on June 8, a first for any pope.

The Pontiff will then travel to Barcelona to celebrate Mass at Antoni Gaudí's unfinished masterpiece, the Sagrada Família, where he will inaugurate the central spire that makes it the world's tallest church and is on track to be officially completed this year.