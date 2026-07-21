Uganda launches emergency food aid for drought-hit Karamoja

Uganda has launched an emergency food relief operation for the drought-stricken Karamoja region, where prolonged dry conditions have triggered widespread crop failures and worsening hunger.

The government says more than 313,000 households across nine districts will receive maize flour and beans as part of a 9.4 million-kilogram relief package.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the assistance is aimed at helping communities whose food supplies have been devastated by the extended dry spell, while urging officials to ensure aid reaches those most in need without delay.

Earlier this month, authorities reported that 16 people had died from severe food shortages. The government says it is also investing in long-term measures to help communities better withstand future droughts.