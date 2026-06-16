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Uganda army chief sparks outrage after boasting about opposition lawyer's detention

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, speaks at a "thanksgiving" ceremony in Entebbe, Uganda late Saturday, May 7, 2022.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Uganda

Uganda's powerful army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has sparked outrage after boasting online about the detention of opposition politician and lawyer Erias Lukwago.

In a series of posts on X, Kainerugaba shared images appearing to show Lukwago in custody and vowed to inflict "hurt and pain" on him, claiming the politician was pleading for forgiveness.

Lukwago was reportedly seized by military personnel at his home on Monday while preparing legal action against Kainerugaba over the alleged abduction of veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

According to relatives, armed men entered the property and took him away without revealing his destination.The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from opposition leaders and rights activists, who accuse authorities of acting with impunity.

Lukwago's wife described the detention as a political kidnapping, while critics say it reflects a growing crackdown on dissent in Uganda. Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni and a potential successor, has previously faced criticism for controversial social media posts targeting opposition figures.

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