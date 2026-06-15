World leaders arrive for G7 summit in France

World leaders began gathering in a French resort town on Monday for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) club of powerful democracies with a new impetus following United States President Donald Trump's announcement of an agreement that he says will bring an end to the US war against Iran.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the first foreign leader to arrive Monday at the Hotel Royal in Evian-les-Bains ahead of the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Council and Commission Presidents, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen arrived soon after.

Trump was set to join the gathering on Monday afternoon for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices.

Trump has had sharp disagreement with host Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over failing to consult them before the decision to go to war.

Trump has threatened reprisals, including drawing down US troops in all four countries, all members of the NATO military alliance, for their lack of support.

The G7 includes France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to Iran, the other leading issue will be Ukraine war that’s largely slipped down the White House’s list of top priorities. Trump spoke to Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

At a morning session Tuesday, Zelenskyy will have the opportunity to showcase progress that Ukrainian forces are making against the Russian invasion.