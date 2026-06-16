G7 Leaders tackle Ukraine war and Middle East crisis in high-stakes summit

World leaders gathering at the G7 summit in France face high-stakes talks on two major global crises: the war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending as leaders discuss ways to end Russia's more than four-year invasion, even as Moscow launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing at least 11 people.

The discussions come just days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breakthrough agreement to end the recent conflict with Iran, shifting international attention back to Ukraine.

Trump says he has spoken with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and wants renewed focus on ending the war.

Middle East security is also high on the agenda, with leaders from Egypt, Qatar and the UAE joining talks on regional stability and efforts to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

As diplomatic tensions and global economic concerns collide, the summit is shaping up to be a crucial test of international cooperation.