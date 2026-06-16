Somaliland opens embassy in Jerusalem after historic Israeli recognition

Somaliland has officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem, marking a major milestone in relations with Israel and a significant diplomatic breakthrough for the self-declared republic.

The inauguration took place during the first-ever state visit to Israel by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as Irro. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the leader in Jerusalem, describing the visit as historic and saying he was proud to help write the first chapter of relations between the two sides.

The move comes just months after Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognize Somaliland's independence. Somaliland declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia's central government and a devastating civil war. Despite operating as a de facto state for more than three decades, it has struggled to gain international recognition.

By opening its embassy in Jerusalem, Somaliland becomes only the eighth country to establish a diplomatic mission in the city. Most countries maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv because the status of Jerusalem remains one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For Somaliland, the embassy opening represents a diplomatic victory and could strengthen its campaign for broader international recognition. For Israel, it marks the deepening of ties with a strategic partner in the Horn of Africa.