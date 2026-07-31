Tyla drops Nigeria tour date after xenophobia backlash

Following growing criticism across social media linked to South Africa's anti migrants attacks,, South African music star Tyla has removed Nigeria from the list of destinations on her upcoming A*Pop World Tour.

This comes few days after the Grammy-winning singer announced her global tour, which initially included a concert in Lagos on December 22 as part of Nigeria's busy "Detty December" entertainment season.

Neither Tyla nor her team has publicly explained why the Nigerian date disappeared from the schedule, but the decision follows an online backlash that questioned whether the concert should go ahead as violence against foreign nationals continues in South Africa.

The now-removed Lagos show would have marked Tyla's first headline concert in Nigeria. She visited the country in late 2024, spending time with artists including Rema, Ayra Starr and Tems, and told fans she hoped to return for a full performance.

The planned concert quickly became a flashpoint on Nigerian social media.

Several public figures argued that hosting the South African singer while Nigerians continue to face attacks in South Africa sent the wrong message.

Media personality Do2dtun criticised the timing, saying people should "read the room" before organising such an event. Social commentator Solomon Buchi also called for a boycott, arguing that Tyla had remained silent on the attacks against migrants, including Nigerians living in South Africa.

The debate also revived comparisons with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, whose South African performance faced visa complications last year. Although she eventually performed in Cape Town, many online users cited the episode while questioning whether Tyla should be welcomed into Nigeria.

Not everyone agreed with the calls for a boycott.

Former Nigerian presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore argued that Tyla should not be blamed for South Africa's immigration crisis. He urged Nigerians to direct their frustration at political leaders rather than artists, insisting that cultural exchanges should continue despite political tensions.

His comments reflected a wider debate over whether entertainers should be held accountable for government policies or expected to take public positions during political crises.

Tyla's cancelled Nigerian stop highlights how South Africa's anti-migrant violence is increasingly affecting the country's creative industry.

Earlier this year, South Africa's Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi revealed that several South African musicians had seen performances cancelled across Africa because of growing anger over the attacks on foreign nationals.

The fallout extends beyond music. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many African football supporters openly backed teams playing against South Africa, reflecting wider frustration across the continent.

Despite the controversy, Tyla has built much of her international success alongside Nigerian artists.

Her collaborations include "Girl Next Door" with Ayra Starr, "One Call" with DJ Spinall and Omah Lay, "No. 1" featuring Tems, and "Dynamite" with Wizkid.

She has also joined Nigerian stars in challenging the global music industry's tendency to group all African music under the label "Afrobeats", arguing that the continent's diverse sounds deserve greater recognition.