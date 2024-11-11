South Africa's Tyla wins big at MTV EMAs

South African newcomer Tyla gave Swift a run for her money picking up three awards for best Afrobeats, best R&B and best African act at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Manchester, England.

Tyla performed her smash hit “Water” for the EMA audience at the Co-op Live, Manchester, flanked by a host of dancers, as well as singing energetic new track “Push 2 Start”.

The Truth or Dare singer was nominated in four categories overall (including Best New Act) and took home prizes for Best Afrobeats Act, Best African Act and Best R&B Act.

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the night, winning Best Artist, Best Live Act, Best US Act and Best Video.

The ceremony was hosted by British singer Rita Ora, who paid tribute to One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died on 16 October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Ora had a close relationship with the singer and the pair recorded a song together in 2018, ‘For You (Fifty Shades Freed)’.

She addressed the audience saying, “I want to take a moment to remember someone. Liam Payne was one of the kindest people I knew.”

Her voice broke as she asked the crowd to take a moment to remember Liam saying, “He had the biggest heart and he left such a mark on this world.”

Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes was awarded the EMAs global icon award from British rapper Little Simz telling the crowd that in 34 years of professionally recording this was his first award from MTV and it felt incredible.