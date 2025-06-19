UK bans South Africa’s Julius Malema over Hamas support, violent rhetoric

South African politician Julius Malema has been barred from entering the United Kingdom, with British authorities citing his controversial political rhetoric and public support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The UK Home Office said Malema's presence was "not conducive to the public good," and deemed it "undesirable" to grant him entry. A letter reportedly shared with South African outlet News24 outlined the reasons for the decision, which included Malema’s public endorsement of Hamas following the group’s deadly attacks on Israel last October.

In a widely circulated speech, Malema leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claimed his party would supply weapons to Hamas if it ever came to power. The UK government also pointed to past comments where Malema threatened to “take up arms” and called for the “slaughter of white people,” remarks that have long sparked outrage both inside and outside South Africa.

Malema's party, the EFF, which secured fourth place in South Africa’s national elections last year, described the UK’s decision as cowardly and an attempt to silence political dissent.

This marks the second time in two months that Malema has been denied entry to the UK. On the first occasion, officials cited a late visa application as the reason. This time, however, a British official based in South Africa told the BBC the refusal was based on the content of Malema's views, calling it a “substantive decision.”

According to reports, Malema will not have the right to appeal the ruling and could face rejection of any future applications for entry.

The controversial politician also appeared in a video shown by former U.S. President Donald Trump during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to Washington, further fuelling debate around his influence and rhetoric on the global stage.