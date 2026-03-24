Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19.25m to woman in decades-old assault case

A California court has awarded $19.25m in damages to a woman who accused actor Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her somewhere in the early 1970s.

The case was brought by Donna Motsinger, now in her 80s, who told the court that the former entertainer picked her up in 1972 and offered her a drink along with a tablet she believed was harmless. She said she soon lost control of her body and faded in and out of awareness.

In legal filings, she said her memory of the incident is fragmented, recalling brief flashes before later waking up at home with signs she had been violated.

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives at court to face a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault, in Elkins Park, Pa., Dec. 30, 2015 Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved.

Cosby, 88, rejected the claim. His lawyers argued that her account lacks clear recollection of events and insisted no assault occurred. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said he intends to challenge the verdict.

The amount awarded relates to damages determined by the jury, with a separate decision on possible additional penalties still pending.

The ruling is the latest development in a long line of allegations against Cosby, whose public image collapsed after dozens of women came forward with similar accusations spanning several decades. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that his relationships were consensual.

In 2021, Cosby was released from prison after a previous conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned due to a legal technicality, nearly three years into his sentence.

The case marks another chapter in the legal battles that continue to surround the once-celebrated comedian.