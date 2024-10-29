Nigerian MP caught on camera assaulting delivery driver

A Nigerian lawmaker, Alex Ikwechegh, was filmed assaulting a Bolt driver who delivered a package to him at his home in Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday.

The incident quickly went viral, showing the representative for Aba North and South Federal Constituency (APGA) repeatedly slapping and verbally attacking driver Stephen Abuwatseya, who had requested Ikwechegh to come outside to collect his delivery.

In the video, Ikwechegh, visibly upset, criticized the driver for the perceived disrespect, stating it was inappropriate for someone of his social standing. He is heard making threatening remarks, including that he could "make the driver disappear" without facing repercussions.

The heated exchange escalated when Abuwatseya asked for the delivery fee, prompting Ikwechegh to slap him multiple times. "Do you know who I am? I slapped you, and there's nothing you can do," he boasted on camera, daring the driver to publicize the incident and even call the Inspector General of Police.

Background of Recent Tribunal Ruling in Ikwechegh's Favor

Ikwechegh recently reclaimed his House of Representatives seat following a September ruling by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which annulled the victory of Labour Party candidate Emeka Nnamani due to allegations of certificate forgery.

The tribunal directed that the certificate of return be issued to Ikwechegh, who had placed second in the election.

This case follows an earlier controversy in 2015, where Nnamani faced questions about his membership and academic credentials. Although he denied any wrongdoing, he claimed issues with record-keeping at the University of Port Harcourt had impacted his documents.