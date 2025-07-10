"No Sign of Weakness": Burna Boy to release new album

While classmates dreamed of becoming teachers, doctors and professional athletes, Burna Boy was clear on his future aspirations.

“They would hand out the papers and the question would be, ‘What you wanna be?’ … I’d write ‘rock star,’” said the Afrobeats giant. “One of my teachers asked me, ‘What do rock stars do?’ I didn’t really know what to say.”

These days, the Grammy winner’s music talks for him, and the Nigerian artist is hoping to continue on his trajectory of success with his latest album, out Friday 11 July.

“’No Sign of Weakness’ is really like a celebration of the fact that that I’m still here throughout all these years and all the trials and tribulations,” explained the Nigerian artist.

“I decided to intentionally make sure everyone on this project could comfortably and genuinely say they’re a rock star.” Following 2023’s Grammy-nominated “I Told Them…,” this project includes blockbuster features, like legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, country hitmaker Shaboozey and hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott.

A growing African music scene internationally

Music from Africa has exploded globally in recent years.

Regions in Africa and the Middle East reached double-digit gains in music revenue last year, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. In 2023, the group reported that sub-Saharan Africa was the fastest-growing music industry, with artists like Burna, Davido and Wizkid leading the way, along with Tyla, who’s spread South Africa’s Amapino sound.

The Afrobeats superstar, currently featured on the soundtrack for the blockbuster “F1" movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, hopes the genre continues to thrive and not become a fad.

But while the female artists are united, the top men have experienced friction in the past. “We need to figure how to make our diversities into an advantage instead of a disadvantage, and that goes across — not just for Nigeria," said Burna, whose grandfather managed Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti.

"It goes for everything Black and African, because the only thing we always lack is strong organization.” For the moment, he’s pressing forward.

The “Last Last” artist launched his world tour this week with North American dates beginning in November. It features a circular stage, providing fans an equally enjoyable musical experience — although he’s certain he’ll enjoy it more.

“This is going to sound selfish as hell — but I definitely have more fun than everybody … when I die, I want to go to a stage in Heaven,” said Burna. “Every time I watch myself perform, I see a big smile on my face that I never see anywhere else."