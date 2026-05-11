Congolese singer Gloria Bash's fight for peace: 'Music is a weapon' [Interview]

Originally from Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Gloria Bash is a young, multi-talented artist, known for her music and social engagement.

At just 23 years old, the singer is widely followed in the DRC. Inspired from her own experience growing up in Goma, her songs carry messages of peace in a region ravaged by conflict.

The focus is always her hometown, which has been under the control of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels for over a year.

"My childhood was filled with many beautiful things, but also with war. I am a child of Goma, and that experience had a huge impact on my music," she told Africanews.

"When you look at the range of music I create, there are songs where I talk about my city, where I highlight Goma, and where I also denounce the atrocities we have experienced."

Speaking for the voiceless

Bash sings about everyday life, unity, and reconciliation between communities, and has established herself as a leading voice from the eastern part of the country.

She is now the most-followed female artist on YouTube in the DRC. For Bash, this status comes with a responsiblity.

"As artists, we carry values. We are followed by so many people, not only people our own age but many different audiences, so we have a duty to always promote values and spread positive messages,” she said.

“I am an artist to the core, but I also speak for the voiceless," she added.

Her commitment has led her to perform internationally, notably at the Accor Arena in Paris during the 2025 mega concert “Solidarity for Congo,” alongside major artists such as Gims, Dadju, Fally Ipupa, and Soolking.

The show attracted 11,000 audience members and raised over 300,000 euros in support of children affected by the conflict. Bash recalled the experience as "incredible."

'Enough is enough'

The singer does not shy away from her status as an inspiring role model for young people, even when it means challenging authorities.

Asked about the current debate about constitutional reform in the DRC, Bash questioned the "urgency" and "necessity" of such a change.

"Is it the priority today? I believe there are far more urgent matters. The issue of peace is urgent. So in my opinion, the urgency today is to find solutions for peace in the DRC,” she said.

"We need peace, and we need it now. Enough is enough. We have suffered so much.”

Bash, who is signed to Gims' record label Black Star France, continues to shed light on her city in her latest EP "Zoshi," released on 10 May.

"Since I have a certain visibility, it is important to continue shining a light on Goma, not only as a city affected by war, but also to show that there is talent there, that life exists there too,” she said.

An inspiring role model for young people, Gloria Bash shows how culture can become a driver of change and social cohesion.

"Music, for me, is a weapon, especially a weapon of expression.”