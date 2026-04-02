Fally Ipupa marks 20 Years of solo career with historic Stade de France show [Interview]

He is known as “the Eagle,” “Di Caprio,” “El Profesor”… but we’ll simply call him Fally Ipupa.

The Congolese superstar, who has long since crossed the borders of his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, is celebrating 20 years of his solo career this year. To mark the occasion, he is releasing his eighth studio album, XX, with the first part set to drop on April 17, followed by a second release on June 10, exactly 20 years after his debut album Droit Chemin.

He will also celebrate this milestone with two exceptional concerts at the Stade de France on May 2 and 3. An unprecedented achievement for an African, French-speaking artist.

In an interview with Bridget Ugwe, Fally Ipupa reflects on his journey, his evolution, and what lies ahead.

A Career Built on Vision and Hard Work

Looking back at his beginnings in 2006, when he left Quartier Latin to release Droit Chemin, Ipupa admits he always envisioned longevity, but not necessarily such widespread success.

“Long, maybe but not this successful,” he says. “Still, I had the vision of becoming a serious artist.”

For him, his success is no accident. “I work for it. In a way, I feel it’s deserved. But it’s always a pleasure.”

Reinvention and Artistic Risk

Two decades into his career, Ipupa continues to push boundaries and challenge expectations.

“Just listen to my latest single, Cinéma,” he says. “It’s causing controversy. People don’t always understand the artistic direction—but it also creates positive buzz.”

He embraces this tension, explaining that risk is essential to creativity: “An artist has to take risks before releasing and presenting projects. For me, that’s not a problem at all.”

A Spirit of Collaboration

Over the years, Ipupa has distinguished himself by opening up beyond traditional rumba and collaborating widely, with artists such as MHD, Ninho, Aya Nakamura, and Booba.

His new album XX continues in that spirit, featuring a diverse lineup including Guy2Bezbar, Joé Dwèt Filé, Angélique Kidjo, Lokua Kanza, Trésor, Wizkid, and the group Calema.

“This time, we have a completely different vision,” he explains. “The first part is more urban, and overall, the project is really about celebrating these 20 years.”

A Historic Celebration at Stade de France

With two back-to-back shows at the Stade de France, Ipupa is making history. Nearly 70,000 tickets sold out in record time for the first date, prompting the addition of a second.

“We’re planning a very, very big celebration. Two days in a row, with different shows, unique experiences,” he says. “It’s truly a celebration for everyone.”

While some see him as a cultural ambassador for Congo, Ipupa offers a nuanced perspective:

“I’m not officially an ambassador, but I am someone who defends and promotes Congolese culture and African music in general.”

He emphasizes that the event goes beyond his core fanbase: “It’s not just for the ‘warriors.’ There will be fans, of course, but also people who simply love music, even those who’ve never been to a concert before.”

Expanding into Cinema

Beyond music, Ipupa is now exploring acting. He recently made his debut in Rumba Royale, a film set in the Belgian Congo before independence, rooted in the rhythms of rumba.

“It’s something I’ve loved for a long time,” he says. “This was my first leading role in cinema, and it was a great experience. I learned a lot and there’s more to come.”

An Invitation to All

As he marks 20 years in the industry, Fally Ipupa is focused on celebration, evolution, and connection.

“This is an unmissable event,” he says. “May 2 and 3 at the Stade de France : the best concert in history. Come and experience it.”

For Ipupa, the message is simple: this is more than a concert, t’s a shared moment for anyone who loves music, culture, and the power of live performance.