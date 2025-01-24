Cameroonían jazz group wow audiences at Tunis music festival

Cameroonian group, Jazzstellation, captivated the audience at the 10ᵉ edition of the Journées Musicales de Carthage in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

This group of five musicians, each with singular backgrounds and talents, share a passion for jazz.

They believe that each member of the band is a star shining through their musical gift, giving rise to its name combining jazz with “constellation”.

Their project, “Kamer Standards”, revisits Cameroon's rich cultural heritage songs, reinterpreting them through universal jazz codes.

The group’s innovative approach bridges their country’s traditional music and jazz, generating a fresh and timeless experience.

It is an initiative spearheaded by the talented singer Gaëlle Wondje.

“I grew up listening to Cameroonian music. My father is a guitarist and passed on his passion to me through his record collection,” she says.

“When I entered the world of music, I discovered jazz, a universal and unifying language. And it inspired me to revisit Cameroonian music standards and adapt them to the jazz style.”

It’s a musical genre that is still little known in many parts of Africa.

“Jazz has its roots in Africa, even if it was popularised in the United States. We chose this genre because it is universal,” says bass player and band leader, Patrick Tawambe.

“Our aim is to offer a new interpretation of the songs that Cameroonian audiences already know, while at the same time making this music accessible internationally.”

He says that, whatever the country, the group just want people to be able to identify with the music.

Jazzstellation’s compositions, performed in several Cameroonian languages, including Douala, Ewondo and Bamiléké, won over a largely young Tunisian audience.

Abed, who attended the show, said he loved it.

“Even if I didn't understand all the lyrics, the energy was there, and it came through,” he said.

With a 14-track album entitled “Kamer Standards” already available, the group has no intention of stopping.

After a landmark tour of China and concerts in France, Jazzstellation are preparing new dates in other countries to continue sharing their music and their vision.