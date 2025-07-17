Cameroon: Biya reshuffles top military ranks days after re-election bid

Cameroon's president Paul Biya had just announced that he would once again be a candidate at th enext presidential election - and now, he has overhauled his military.

Top ranks in Cameroon's armed forces were reshuffled on Wednesday following a decree published on Tuesday.

Analysts say that the promotions and changes at the heads of infantry, air force and navy are a way for Biya to make sure the army will support his re-election bid.

The head of state promoted a colonel of the national gendarmerie and five army officers to the rank of Brigadier General. Eight brigadier generals were lifted up to the rank of major general. In the navy, a captain was given the rank of Rear Admiral.

At 92 years old, Biya is Africa's oldest head of state and has long relied on powerful security forces to uphold his grip on the presidency, which he took in 1982.

Following his announcement that he would run again for president, some doubts surrounding his health and capacity to rule the country for another term, have emerged.