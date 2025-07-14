Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, announces bid for another term

Cameroon’s longtime leader, President Paul Biya, has officially announced he will run for another term in office, ending months of speculation over his political future. The 92-year-old made the announcement on social media, stating his continued determination to serve and promising that “the best is yet to come.”

Biya has been at the helm of Cameroon for over 40 years, making him the second longest-serving president in Africa. His decision to seek re-election has sparked criticism from opposition figures and human rights advocates. One prominent activist described the announcement as a clear sign of Cameroon’s stalled political transition, adding that the country is in urgent need of democratic change and accountable leadership.

In 2018, Biya secured a controversial victory with over 70 percent of the vote. That election was marked by allegations of fraud, low voter turnout, and violence.

The country’s conflict-ridden English-speaking regions have been deeply affected by a separatist crisis that has forced thousands of students out of school and led to deadly clashes between security forces and armed groups.

Throughout his presidency, Biya has faced accusations of corruption and failure to address national grievances. His frequent absences from the country for medical treatment have also raised concerns about his health and ability to govern effectively.

As the country heads toward another election cycle, Biya’s bid for another term promises to be a polarizing chapter in Cameroon’s already complex political landscape.