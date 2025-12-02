Cameroon: Douala mourns Anicet Ekane as questions remain over his death

Twenty-four hours after the death of veteran Cameroonian opposition figure Anicet Ekane while in detention in Yaoundé, shock, emotion and dismay reign at his party headquarters in Douala.

His comrades still cannot believe it.

"There is sadness at losing a comrade, a president, a longtime companion, but above all a guide in the political struggle," said Bedimo Kouoh, a senior member of Ekane's MANIDEM party.

"The second feeling is desolation — desolation at seeing that Anicet Ekane was unable to reach the end of his fight: the emergence of a democratic Cameroon, a Cameroon where life is good, a Cameroon that guarantees prosperity for all its children," he added.

Anicet Ekane spent more than 38 days in detention without trial and without access to appropriate medical care, according to his lawyers.

His family blames authorities for this tragedy, and firmly rejects the idea of a government-led investigation, which they believe would lead nowhere.

"He was alive and they should have carried out investigations before incriminating him," said Ekane's siter, Gertrude Ekane.

His fellow party members and activists denounce a systematic attack against the opposition, orchestrated by the government in Yaoundé.

Several countries and international bodies have already demanded an independent and transparent investigation into his death.

Supporters have called for a demonstration on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ekane and demand justice. For many, one question remains: Was he assassinated?

"The circumstances surrounding his death are a real disaster, a real social tragedy, a real crime for young countries like ours," said Jean Achille Epoue, a supporter of Ekane.

As emotions continue to run high throughout the country, the autopsy originally scheduled on Tuesday in Yaoundé was adjourned at the request of the family, who say they were not consulted.

Through the Minister of Communication, the government sent a letter of condolences to the bereaved family, in which President Paul Biya orders an investigation to clarify the cause of Anicet Ekane's death.