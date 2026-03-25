Kenya finalises trade deal with China as they deepen bilateral ties

Kenya and China signed four memoranda of understanding on economic partnership, agriculture, livestock and trade on Tuesday, as Kenyan President William Ruto held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Nairobi.

Among the deals was an agreement that will grant Kenya duty-free and quota-free access for Kenyan products to the Chinese market starting in May.

China has extended tariff-free access to dozens of African nations, aiming to boost exports of goods like coffee, tea, and horticulture from countries including Kenya.

Speaking in the meeting, Ruto described "fruitful consultations" with the Chinese, thanking them for opening their market to Kenyan tea, coffee, macadamia, and avocados.

The pacts come amid intensifying US-China competition for African trade, where Beijing remains the continent's largest partner with over $280 billion in annual exchanges, dwarfing Washington's share.

Cooperation on infrastructure under public-private partnerships is delivering key projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway extension and major highway upgrade.

The countries are also deepening collaboration in digital innovation, intelligent transport systems, green energy, manufacturing and industrialisation, healthcare, and education.

Zheng's visit to Kenya comes a day after US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio called the Kenyan president to “discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security issues”.

According to a statement attributed to Principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio "thanked President Ruto for his public condemnation of Iranian aggression against Gulf States and discussed the objectives of Operation Epic Fury".

"The Secretary and President Ruto also discussed commercial opportunities and how to further strengthen our enduring partnership," concluded the dispatch